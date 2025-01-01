Menu
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD offers a blend of performance, comfort, and technology. It features a 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine producing 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive. The GS trim includes leatherette seats with Grand Lux Suede inserts, a 6-way power-adjustable drivers seat, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power liftgate. Technological amenities encompass a 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and Mazda Connected Services with a two-year trial. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

2022 Mazda CX-5

32,858 KM

$33,679

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

12578369

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$33,679

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,858KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6N0644702

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Grand Lux Suede inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA44702
  • Mileage 32,858 KM

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD offers a blend of performance, comfort, and technology. It features a 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine producing 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive. The GS trim includes leatherette seats with Grand Lux Suede inserts, a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power liftgate. Technological amenities encompass a 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and Mazda Connected Services with a two-year trial. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
Comfort Package [22]
GS Package

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$33,679

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Mazda CX-5