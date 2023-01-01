Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mazda CX-5

3,754 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-5

2022 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9484878
  2. 9484878
  3. 9484878
  4. 9484878
  5. 9484878
  6. 9484878
  7. 9484878
  8. 9484878
  9. 9484878
  10. 9484878
  11. 9484878
  12. 9484878
  13. 9484878
  14. 9484878
  15. 9484878
  16. 9484878
  17. 9484878
  18. 9484878
  19. 9484878
  20. 9484878
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

3,754KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9484878
  • Stock #: 24UTNA15992
  • VIN: JM3KFBEY6N0615992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,754 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature - the perfect blend of luxury and performance. With its sleek, aerodynamic design and powerful engine, this SUV will turn heads on the road. The CX-5 Signature comes loaded with premium features such as leather seats, a sunroof, and a Bose audio system. The advanced safety features including lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring keep you and your passengers safe. Enjoy a comfortable and refined driving experience with the CX-5 Signature's advanced technology, including a heads-up display and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own the epitome of elegance and performance - test drive the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature today!" Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoadCertified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with acomprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lienreport, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership toour exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted namesince 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley,Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyotavehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota PeaceArch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for backand forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKETVALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possibleon all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! Alladvertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 162,850 KM
$19,752 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 75D
 90,877 KM
$82,278 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra 1...
 104,359 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory