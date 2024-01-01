Menu
Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new car, this 2022 Mazda3 Sport is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2022 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today. <br> <br>Like all Mazdas, this 2022 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, youll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,538 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda3 Sports trim level is GS. This GS adds some incredible driver assistance technology, like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, and automatic highbeams. This trim also adds a heated steering wheel to the comfort of the heated seats. An infotainment system that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay helps to make every drive more fun. Remote keyless entry, rain sensing wipers, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera add safety and convenience, while chrome trim and aluminum wheels provide style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey.

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

26,538 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

26,538KM
Used
VIN JM1BPALL9N1514575

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27420
  • Mileage 26,538 KM

Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new car, this 2022 Mazda3 Sport is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2022 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today.

Like all Mazdas, this 2022 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,538 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS. This GS adds some incredible driver assistance technology, like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, and automatic highbeams. This trim also adds a heated steering wheel to the comfort of the heated seats. An infotainment system that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay helps to make every drive more fun. Remote keyless entry, rain sensing wipers, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera add safety and convenience, while chrome trim and aluminum wheels provide style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Trim

Chrome Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

