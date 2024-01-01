$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,538KM
Used
VIN JM1BPALL9N1514575
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27420
- Mileage 26,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new car, this 2022 Mazda3 Sport is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2022 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today.
Like all Mazdas, this 2022 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,538 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS. This GS adds some incredible driver assistance technology, like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, and automatic highbeams. This trim also adds a heated steering wheel to the comfort of the heated seats. An infotainment system that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay helps to make every drive more fun. Remote keyless entry, rain sensing wipers, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera add safety and convenience, while chrome trim and aluminum wheels provide style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Trim
Chrome Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Email White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Mazda MAZDA3