Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12491443

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1746491272696
  2. 1746491273196
  3. 1746491273646
  4. 1746491274103
  5. 1746491274544
  6. 1746491274985
  7. 1746491275442
  8. 1746491275903
  9. 1746491276337
  10. 1746491276771
  11. 1746491277193
  12. 1746491277611
  13. 1746491278046
  14. 1746491278485
  15. 1746491278964
  16. 1746491279418
  17. 1746491279889
  18. 1746491280318
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBPBCL1NM313212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Auto i-ACTIV AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Auto i-ACTIV AWD 33,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport 65,000 KM $24,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" Z71 120,000 KM SOLD

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2022 Mazda MAZDA3