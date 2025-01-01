$34,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT MANUAL
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT MANUAL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$34,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,618KM
VIN JM1NDAD71N0505415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Essential FWD 118,990 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Echo 3dr Hbk CE Auto 178,416 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue AWD Platinum 9,677 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$34,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5