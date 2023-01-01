Menu
2022 MINI 3 Door

9,745 KM

Details

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 MINI 3 Door

2022 MINI 3 Door

Cooper SE - Navigation - Heated Seats

2022 MINI 3 Door

Cooper SE - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

9,745KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10443771
  Stock #: 22360
  VIN: WMW13DJ05N2R46704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22360
  • Mileage 9,745 KM

Vehicle Description

The iconic MINI is ready to show you what european motorsports are all about. This 2022 MINI 3 Door is for sale today.

From the moment you take that first corner, you will realize that the 2022 MINI Cooper is about one thing: Making driving fun again! It has a wide track and short overhangs, with a tightly-tuned suspension to deliver impeccably precise handling - all bolstered by a sporty engine that is faster, feistier, and more fuel-efficient than ever. Stepping inside the MINI Cooper, you'll discover its premium cabin, outfitted with sophisticated surface finishes, modern design details, futuristic cockpit technology, and a lot more space than you would expect from such a compact package. This low mileage hatchback has just 9,745 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric Drive Unit engine.

Our 3 Door's trim level is Cooper SE. This all-electric MINI SE ushers in an exciting new era for the iconic urban car. It's MINI at its most evolved - fusing the hallmark design and handling with instantaneous acceleration, and an energy that's more electrifying than ever. This impressive MINI Cooper SE comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, sporty heated front seats and unique interior trim. It also includes a high quality audio system with built-in connected navigation, SiriusXM radio and wireless streaming audio, proximity remote keyless entry with push button start, a sporty-heated steering wheel, LED headlights, cruise control, a driving assistant paired with forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Proximity Key.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

