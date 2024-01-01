Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

34,270 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SEL *WIRLESS CHARGE*3ROW*FOOT ASSIT TAILGATE OPENING*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

Used
34,270KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA80NZ601796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RT131480A
  • Mileage 34,270 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

