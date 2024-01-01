$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
SEL *WIRLESS CHARGE*3ROW*FOOT ASSIT TAILGATE OPENING*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
Used
34,270KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA80NZ601796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RT131480A
- Mileage 34,270 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
