2022 Nissan Rogue

39,279 KM

Details Description Features

$36,461

+ tax & licensing
$36,461

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Nissan Rogue

2022 Nissan Rogue

S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2022 Nissan Rogue

S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$36,461

+ taxes & licensing

39,279KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10379646
  Stock #: 20960A
  VIN: 5N1AT3AB4NC722828

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20960A
  • Mileage 39,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2022 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2022 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 39,279 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S AWD. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist

