$36,461+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,461
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Nissan Rogue
2022 Nissan Rogue
S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$36,461
+ taxes & licensing
39,279KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379646
- Stock #: 20960A
- VIN: 5N1AT3AB4NC722828
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20960A
- Mileage 39,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 39,279 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S AWD. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2