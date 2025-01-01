$111,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche Taycan
Cross Tourismo 4S, FINANCING, WARRANTY, SERVICED, READY TO GO!
2022 Porsche Taycan
Cross Tourismo 4S, FINANCING, WARRANTY, SERVICED, READY TO GO!
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$111,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0BB2Y13NSA71073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
