Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.<br />LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038<br />S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2022 Porsche Taycan

44,000 KM

Details Description

$111,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Porsche Taycan

Cross Tourismo 4S, FINANCING, WARRANTY, SERVICED, READY TO GO!

Watch This Vehicle
12618258

2022 Porsche Taycan

Cross Tourismo 4S, FINANCING, WARRANTY, SERVICED, READY TO GO!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 12618258
  2. 12618258
  3. 12618258
  4. 12618258
  5. 12618258
  6. 12618258
  7. 12618258
  8. 12618258
  9. 12618258
  10. 12618258
  11. 12618258
  12. 12618258
  13. 12618258
  14. 12618258
  15. 12618258
  16. 12618258
  17. 12618258
  18. 12618258
  19. 12618258
  20. 12618258
  21. 12618258
  22. 12618258
  23. 12618258
  24. 12618258
  25. 12618258
  26. 12618258
  27. 12618258
  28. 12618258
  29. 12618258
  30. 12618258
  31. 12618258
  32. 12618258
  33. 12618258
  34. 12618258
  35. 12618258
  36. 12618258
  37. 12618258
  38. 12618258
  39. 12618258
  40. 12618258
  41. 12618258
  42. 12618258
  43. 12618258
  44. 12618258
  45. 12618258
  46. 12618258
  47. 12618258
  48. 12618258
  49. 12618258
  50. 12618258
Contact Seller

$111,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0BB2Y13NSA71073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 2000 Acura TL 3.2TL 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL! INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! for sale in Langley, BC
2000 Acura TL 3.2TL 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL! INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! 150,117 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4! SUPER CAB! LOCAL/NO CLAIMS! INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY TOO! for sale in Langley, BC
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4! SUPER CAB! LOCAL/NO CLAIMS! INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY TOO! 175,591 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Canyon SLE CREW CAB 4X4 INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! for sale in Langley, BC
2020 GMC Canyon SLE CREW CAB 4X4 INSPECTED W/BCAA MBRSHP & WRNTY! 215,085 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$111,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2022 Porsche Taycan