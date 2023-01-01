$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 1500
Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,496KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028880
- Stock #: 20000B
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT7NN166232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,496 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 42,496 kms. It's ivory tri-coat pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Ram 1500 Sport is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED fog lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional features include a power driver's seat with heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power pedals
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE
