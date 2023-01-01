$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 1500
Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443786
- Stock #: 22370
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT4NN294942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ram 1500 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with active-level air suspension, full-leather heated and cooled seats, power running boards, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a leather heated steering wheel, and a huge 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that is bundled with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, a spray-in bed liner, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Spray-in bedliner
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
