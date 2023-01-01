2022 RAM 1500

$72,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10447650

10447650 Stock #: N296782

N296782 VIN: 1C6RRFBG4NN296782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # N296782

Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.