$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500
Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2022 RAM 1500
Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFHT4NN294942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 25 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ram 1500 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with active-level air suspension, full-leather heated and cooled seats, power running boards, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a leather heated steering wheel, and a huge 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that is bundled with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, a spray-in bed liner, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 25 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ram 1500 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with active-level air suspension, full-leather heated and cooled seats, power running boards, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a leather heated steering wheel, and a huge 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that is bundled with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, a spray-in bed liner, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
12" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Premium Full-Length Floor Console
Connectivity - US/Canada
Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
734.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking and Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon - Skid Plates 28,490 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium - Leather Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude - Sunroof - Leather Seats 64,562 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 1500