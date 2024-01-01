Menu
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,500 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Tradesman. This Tradesman 1500 is ready to get some serious work done with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, power locks and windows, remote keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, Uconnect infotainment, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control, and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Uconnect, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Power Doors, Power Windows, Rear View Camera. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2022 RAM 1500

61,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Used
61,500KM
VIN 1C6RRFGG0NN298599

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28280
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Proximity Key

UConnect
SiriusXM

