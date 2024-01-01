2022 RAM 1500

Menu
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

18,967 KM

Details Description Features

12049135

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Used
18,967KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT4NN183363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA3145A
  • Mileage 18,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

