$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
Used
18,967KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT4NN183363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RA3145A
- Mileage 18,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
