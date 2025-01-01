Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer number: 5097, Doc fee: $968 Safety & Convince Warranty: $699 Finance Placement: $628 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2022 RAM 1500

58,724 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle
12702498

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

  1. 12702498
  2. 12702498
  3. 12702498
  4. 12702498
  5. 12702498
  6. 12702498
  7. 12702498
  8. 12702498
  9. 12702498
  10. 12702498
  11. 12702498
  12. 12702498
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,724KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT9NN188560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer number: 5097, Doc fee: $968 Safety & Convince Warranty: $699 Finance Placement: $628

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2018 Kia Sportage SX TURBO for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Kia Sportage SX TURBO 93,966 KM $22,885 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 4,601 KM $69,885 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 88,432 KM $47,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2022 RAM 1500