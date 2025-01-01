$39,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HYDRO BLUE P.C.
- Interior Colour Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA30094
- Mileage 43,328 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock offers rugged style and dependable performance with its standard 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its exterior features a bold blacked-out grille, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, projector headlamps, LED fog lights, sport hood decal, and tow hooks for a distinctive look. The interior provides comfort with heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 7-inch display. Technology includes Uconnect with an available 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. When properly equipped, the V6-powered Warlock can tow up to 4,560 pounds. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
