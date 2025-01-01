Menu
The 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock offers rugged style and dependable performance with its standard 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its exterior features a bold blacked-out grille, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, projector headlamps, LED fog lights, sport hood decal, and tow hooks for a distinctive look. The interior provides comfort with heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 7-inch display. Technology includes Uconnect with an available 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. When properly equipped, the V6-powered Warlock can tow up to 4,560 pounds.

2022 RAM 1500

43,328 KM

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB

12971097

2022 RAM 1500

Ram Classic Crew Cab SLT (140.5"" WB 5'7"" Box) SWB

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,328KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG8NS230094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYDRO BLUE P.C.
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench - Black / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA30094
  • Mileage 43,328 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock offers rugged style and dependable performance with its standard 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its exterior features a bold blacked-out grille, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, projector headlamps, LED fog lights, sport hood decal, and tow hooks for a distinctive look. The interior provides comfort with heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 7-inch display. Technology includes Uconnect with an available 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. When properly equipped, the V6-powered Warlock can tow up to 4,560 pounds. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Rear Power Sliding Window

Additional Features

Luxury Group
Remote Start and Security Alarm Group
8 Speed Automatic (dft) - Automatic
WARLOCK
V6 3.6L (ERB) - Gas (W/29G 29F)
Electronics Convenience Group (w/ADA)
Rear Window Defroster (W/GFE)

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$39,998

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 RAM 1500