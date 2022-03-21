$139,999+ tax & licensing
$139,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 1500
TRX ultra low kilometers - Cooled Seats
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724629
- Stock #: 14540
- VIN: 1C6SRFU96NN114516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 965 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 965 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Tires: LT325/65R18D All Terrain
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Spray in Bedliner
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
124.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
5 Skid Plates
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
1310# Maximum Payload
800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,538 kgs (7,800 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Navigation
Chrome Accessories Package
UConnect
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
