White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
13,026KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738321
- Stock #: 16480
- VIN: 1C6SRFKM9NN290189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/New Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 13,026 kms. It's billet metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Upgrading to this premium Ram 1500 Longhorn is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather cooled and heated seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a heated leather steering wheel, and a large Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, spray-in bed liner, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense front and rear sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Heated Steering Wheel
Tow Hitch
Forward Collision Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
