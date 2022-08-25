2022 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 8 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8988790

8988790 Stock #: 17450

17450 VIN: 1C6SRFVT0NN111508

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,868 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Power Options Power pedals Interior Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.