2022 RAM 1500

43 KM

$75,897

+ tax & licensing
$75,897

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$75,897

+ taxes & licensing

43KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9118558
  Stock #: 18010
  VIN: 1C6SRFJT0NN177238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18010
  • Mileage 43 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you need tough and rugged capability, or soft and comfortable luxury, this 2022 Ram delivers every time. This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 43 kms. It's ivory tri-coat pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie comes fully loaded with leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional premium features include dual zone climate control, a 10 speaker Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

