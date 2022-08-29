2022 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 9118558

9118558 Stock #: 18010

18010 VIN: 1C6SRFJT0NN177238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18010

Mileage 43 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Comfort Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.