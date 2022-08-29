$139,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$139,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
TRX Pano-Sunroof/ Level Pkg 2
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$139,998
+ taxes & licensing
7,642KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9277273
- Stock #: LC1446
- VIN: 1C6SRFU91NN241478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you need tough and rugged capability, or soft and comfortable luxury, this 2022 Ram delivers every time. This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,642 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is TRX. This Ram 1500 TRX was built to dominate the track, trail, and street with an active performance suspension, exclusive off road ready aluminum wheels, unique wide-body fenders, a TRX performance hood, durable spray-in bed liner and a massive 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, navigation and wireless streaming audio. Additional premium features include adaptive bi-LED headlights, forward collision warning with active braking, an Alpine 10 speaker stereo, premium leather heated seats, a heated sport steering wheel, underbody skid plates, towing equipment, and a high performance truck would not be complete without Launch Control!! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Launch Control, Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Tow Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Off Road Suspension
Forward Collision Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Led Headlights
Launch Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2