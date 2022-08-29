2022 RAM 1500

$139,998 + taxes & licensing 7 , 6 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9277273

9277273 Stock #: LC1446

LC1446 VIN: 1C6SRFU91NN241478

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,642 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Mechanical Spray in Bedliner Off Road Suspension Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Led Headlights Launch Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.