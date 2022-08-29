2022 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9308890

9308890 Stock #: 18480

18480 VIN: 1C6SRFHT5NN399442

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18480

Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior Heated Steering Wheel Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS Spray-in bedliner Convenience Tow Hitch Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Led Headlights SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.