2022 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 9335965

9335965 Stock #: N393996

N393996 VIN: 1C6SRFLT8NN393996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Forward Collision Warning Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Skid plate LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.