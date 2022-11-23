2022 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 9335968

9335968 Stock #: 18620

18620 VIN: 1C6RR7TT3NS168889

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18620

Mileage 326 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.