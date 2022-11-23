$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Classic SLT - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
326KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335968
- Stock #: 18620
- VIN: 1C6RR7TT3NS168889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 326 KM
Vehicle Description
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 326 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this 1500 Classic SLT is an excellent choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with chrome exterior accents and chrome bumpers, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include rear power-sliding window, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an touchscreen infotainment hub, automatic headlights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Touchscreen.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Streaming Audio
TOUCHSCREEN
