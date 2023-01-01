Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

15,994 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel - Apple CarPlay - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel - Apple CarPlay - Low Mileage

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,994KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9453088
  • Stock #: N468291A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT7NN167948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N468291A
  • Mileage 15,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15,994 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Stepping up to this menacing Ram 1500 Rebel is a great choice as it comes packed with unique aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a leather steering wheel, LED lights, a power rear window and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. It's rebellious nature continues with black-out exterior accents, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper, forward collision warning with active braking, hill decent control, skid plates, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, towing equipment plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Skid plate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 1,960 KM
$128,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 10,345 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Limite...
 88,131 KM
$79,999 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory