2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,452KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG8NS189932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 22,452 kms. It's granite in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
SiriusXM
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 1500 Classic