2022 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Max Tow Package
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
70,927KM
Used
- Stock #: 22290
- VIN: 3C63RRAL0NG242412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 70,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,927 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with a rubberized floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, power heated mirrors, Uconnect touchscreen with wireless streaming audio, Keyless Go with push button start, cruise control, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer sway control, a handy rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Max Tow Package, Parksense Rear Park Assist, Dual Rear Wheels, Dual Alternators Rated At 440 Amps, Auxiliary Switches .
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Dual Rear Wheels
Interior
Auxiliary Switches
Additional Features
Max Tow Package
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2