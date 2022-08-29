$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 3500
Limited - Navigation - Low Mileage
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9151111
- Stock #: 18080
- VIN: 3C63R3SL8NG341474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255 KM
Vehicle Description
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 255 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 3500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, a premium audio system and a wireless charging pad. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 12 with a massive touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Spray in Bedliner
Proximity Key
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
