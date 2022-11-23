2022 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 9 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9400363

9400363 Stock #: 18820

18820 VIN: 3C63R3ML5NG208121

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18820

Mileage 17,901 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Led Headlights SiriusXM 4G LTE Cargo Box Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.