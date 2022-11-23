$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
17,901KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9400363
- Stock #: 18820
- VIN: 3C63R3ML5NG208121
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has 17,901 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This refined Ram 3500 Laramie ramps up the comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps. This 2500 is built to work as hard as you do with class V towing equipment, a useful rear step bumper, automatic LED headlamps, and body coloured exterior accents. Drive with confidence and stay connected with a Uconnect touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G wi-fi hotspot, and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Siriusxm, 4g Lte.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2