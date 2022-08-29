$89,994+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD - Fast Charging
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
50KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048034
- Stock #: 17720
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6NF313724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 50 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model 3's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go the distance with this Long Range Model 3, with an even longer driving range, a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Trunk, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Trunk
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Forward collision alert
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
