2022 Tesla Model 3

Listing ID: 9048037

9048037 Stock #: 17730

17730 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0NF308986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17730

Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Trunk Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward collision alert Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist 4G WiFi Synthetic Leather Seats Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.