2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Fast Charging/ Low KM/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
$64,885
- Listing ID: 9601861
- Stock #: LC1387B
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB3NF320808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,256 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 delivers blistering EV performance and superior practicality in an accessible package. This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is for sale today.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 10,203 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model 3's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go the distance with this Long Range Model 3, with an even longer driving range, a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Trunk, Navigation.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
