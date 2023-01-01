2022 Tesla Model 3

$64,885 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 2 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9601861

9601861 Stock #: LC1387B

LC1387B VIN: 5YJ3E1EB3NF320808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1387B

Mileage 12,256 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.