Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

30,260 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10350504
  2. 10350504
  3. 10350504
  4. 10350504
  5. 10350504
  6. 10350504
  7. 10350504
  8. 10350504
  9. 10350504
  10. 10350504
  11. 10350504
  12. 10350504
  13. 10350504
  14. 10350504
  15. 10350504
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350504
  • Stock #: PO03877
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEF7NF463803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PO03877
  • Mileage 30,260 KM

Vehicle Description

***PAY NO PST!!!This all-wheel drive 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance EV equipped with Comfort, Safety and Entertainment options like Premium Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, Full-Self Drive Capabality; Emergency Braking Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Traction Control; Touchscreen Infotainment System, Navigation, USB Connection, Rear View Camera and so much more!Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Model Y comes with a 140 point safety inspectionperformed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
SOLID BLACK
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Deep Blue Metallic
Front collision mitigation
Premium Seat Trim
Driver Monitoring
PEARL WHITE MULTI-COAT
Midnight Silver Metallic
Red Multi-Coat
WHITE/BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 31,550 KM
$44,872 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango
22,500 KM
$54,387 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla ...
 40 KM
$40,987 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory