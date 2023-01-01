2022 Tesla Model Y

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 2 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10350504

10350504 Stock #: PO03877

PO03877 VIN: 7SAYGDEF7NF463803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PO03877

Mileage 30,260 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor Generic Sun/Moonroof Electric Fuel System Driver Restriction Features 1-Speed A/T SOLID BLACK Plug-In Electric Fast Charge Deep Blue Metallic Front collision mitigation Premium Seat Trim Driver Monitoring PEARL WHITE MULTI-COAT Midnight Silver Metallic Red Multi-Coat WHITE/BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.