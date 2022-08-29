Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9304441
  2. 9304441
  3. 9304441
  4. 9304441
  5. 9304441
  6. 9304441
  7. 9304441
  8. 9304441
  9. 9304441
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9304441
  • Stock #: PB03418
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE2NF562309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB03418
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

***PAY NO PST!This all-wheel drive *NEW* 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range EV equipped with Comfort, Safety and Entertainment options like Premium Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof; Emergency Braking Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Traction Control; Touchscreen Infotainment System, Navigation, USB Connection, Rear View Camera and so much more!Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Model Y comes with a 140 point safety inspectionperformed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2022 Tesla Model Y
100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Challenger
50 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla
850 KM
$42,872 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory