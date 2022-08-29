2022 Tesla Model Y

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9304441

9304441 Stock #: PB03418

PB03418 VIN: 7SAYGDEE2NF562309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PB03418

Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor Generic Sun/Moonroof Electric Fuel System Driver Restriction Features 1-Speed A/T Plug-In Electric Fast Charge Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System

