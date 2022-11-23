$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD - Fast Charging
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
12,388KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9389005
- Stock #: 18790
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE1NF371237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18790
- Mileage 12,388 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bonafide electric SUV offering.This SUV has 12,388 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go beyond with this Model Y Long Range, equipped with a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, an air filtration system, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Forward collision alert
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2