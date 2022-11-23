2022 Tesla Model Y

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9389005

9389005 Stock #: 18790

18790 VIN: 7SAYGDEE1NF371237

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18790

Mileage 12,388 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward collision alert Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist 4G WiFi Synthetic Leather Seats Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.