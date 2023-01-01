$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD - Sport Package
8,862KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9486561
- Stock #: LC1387A
- VIN: 7SAYGDEF1NF451663
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC1387A
- Mileage 8,862 KM
Spacious and comfortable, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a highly capable electric crossover SUV. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is for sale today.
This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bonafide electric SUV offering.This low mileage SUV has just 8,862 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Performance AWD. Thrills and excitement are in excess with this Model Y Performance, loaded with unique performance aluminum wheels, sport-tuned suspension, full-time all-wheel-drive, aggressive exterior styling, and premium heated bucket seats. Also standard is an air filtration system, a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Forward collision alert
Premium Audio
Navigation
SPORT PACKAGE
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
