The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road is built for serious off-road performance with a 4.0L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. It features Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, an electronic-locking rear differential, and skid plates for added protection. TRD Off Road-specific 17-inch alloy wheels and a functional hood scoop enhance its rugged appeal. Inside, it offers heated SofTex-trimmed seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and TRD badging. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense P, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

51,994 KM

$59,998

12841606

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

51,994KM
VIN JTERU5JRXN6039443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA39443
  • Mileage 51,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD OFF ROAD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$59,998

