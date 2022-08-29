Menu
2022 Toyota Camry

8,330 KM

2022 Toyota Camry

2022 Toyota Camry

2022 Toyota Camry

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

8,330KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9295084
  Stock #: PB03406
  VIN: 4T1K61BK8NU069459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2022 Toyota Camry XSE features RED LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER 8 WAY DRIVER SEAT, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, power 6-way passenger seat, single-one automatic climate control with air filter, cruise control, a leather trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Function Display and Bluetooth hands-free controls, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus with App Suite, rear 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cupholders, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with direct pressure readout, 19-inch BLACK alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Camry is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

