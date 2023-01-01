$32,178+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$32,178
- Listing ID: 10170117
- Stock #: 24UTNA09259
- VIN: 5YFB4MBE0NP109259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 38,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Adaptive Cruise Control! With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the Corolla XSE CVT is a head-turner that demands attention. Its bold front grille, stylish LED headlights, and sporty alloy wheels make a statement wherever you go. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a refined interior that exudes modern sophistication. Premium materials, comfortable seating, and advanced technology seamlessly blend to create an immersive driving experience. Under the hood, the Corolla XSE CVT packs a punch. Powered by a dynamic and efficient engine, it delivers exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Corolla XSE CVT is built to deliver a responsive and engaging ride. Safety is a top priority in the Corolla XSE CVT. Packed with advanced driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, it provides peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with the latest technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
