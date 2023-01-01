Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Corolla

38,111 KM

Details Description Features

$32,178

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,178

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

XSE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

XSE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 10170117
  2. 10170117
  3. 10170117
  4. 10170117
  5. 10170117
  6. 10170117
  7. 10170117
  8. 10170117
  9. 10170117
  10. 10170117
  11. 10170117
  12. 10170117
  13. 10170117
  14. 10170117
  15. 10170117
  16. 10170117
  17. 10170117
  18. 10170117
  19. 10170117
  20. 10170117
Contact Seller

$32,178

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10170117
  • Stock #: 24UTNA09259
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBE0NP109259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA09259
  • Mileage 38,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! Adaptive Cruise Control! With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the Corolla XSE CVT is a head-turner that demands attention. Its bold front grille, stylish LED headlights, and sporty alloy wheels make a statement wherever you go. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a refined interior that exudes modern sophistication. Premium materials, comfortable seating, and advanced technology seamlessly blend to create an immersive driving experience. Under the hood, the Corolla XSE CVT packs a punch. Powered by a dynamic and efficient engine, it delivers exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Corolla XSE CVT is built to deliver a responsive and engaging ride. Safety is a top priority in the Corolla XSE CVT. Packed with advanced driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, it provides peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected and entertained with the latest technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla XSE CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 54,954 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 7,994 KM
$31,940 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 70,424 KM
$32,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory