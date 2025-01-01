Menu
One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! The 2022 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback CVT offers a sporty design and practical performance. It is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 169 hp, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters. Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as advanced safety features like Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist. The interior boasts sport seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, and ample cargo space. The SE trim also includes 18-inch alloy wheels and a sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

12120180

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

VIN JTNK4MBE1N3163710

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA63710
  • Mileage 25,316 KM

One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! The 2022 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback CVT offers a sporty design and practical performance. It is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 169 hp, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters. Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as advanced safety features like Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist. The interior boasts sport seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, and ample cargo space. The SE trim also includes 18-inch alloy wheels and a sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

