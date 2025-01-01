Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2022 Toyota Corolla

55,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12345549

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 12345549
  2. 12345549
  3. 12345549
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,000KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE4NP376458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T096861A
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury w-6 Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury w-6 Seats 76,375 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate AWD 36,435 KM $47,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Leaf SV Hatchback, 1 Owner No Accident NO PST! for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2017 Nissan Leaf SV Hatchback, 1 Owner No Accident NO PST! 83,806 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla