$22,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$22,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,701KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE3NP385006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$22,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2022 Toyota Corolla