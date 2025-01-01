$28,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA41023
- Mileage 89,642 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD is a versatile subcompact SUV powered by a 2.0L inline-four engine delivering 169 horsepower, paired with a CVT and all-wheel drive. It achieves a combined fuel efficiency of approximately 7.8 L/100 km. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LE Premium package adds a power sunroof, roof rails, and wireless phone charging. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The cabin offers up to 1,855 litres of cargo space. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916