The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD is a versatile subcompact SUV powered by a 2.0L inline-four engine delivering 169 horsepower, paired with a CVT and all-wheel drive. It achieves a combined fuel efficiency of approximately 7.8 L/100 km. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LE Premium package adds a power sunroof, roof rails, and wireless phone charging. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The cabin offers up to 1,855 litres of cargo space. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad!

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

89,642 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

12517153

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,642KM
VIN 7MUBAABG6NV041023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA41023
  • Mileage 89,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross