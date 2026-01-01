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2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$34,537
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7MUDAABG1NV010979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4651
- Mileage 43,200 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | SofTex Interior | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Blind-Spot Monitoring | Backup Camera | Low KM
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD
This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD in Blue is now available at White Rock Hyundai, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, practicality, and comfort in a compact SUV. Powered by a reliable 2.0L engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, this Corolla Cross delivers a comfortable and confident drive for commuting around White Rock, Surrey, Langley, and the Lower Mainland. With just 43,500 km, this one-owner vehicle comes with a clean, no accident history and stands out as a low kilometre, well-kept option.
Inside, the XLE trim features a refined SofTex interior that offers a premium look with easy maintenance. Heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a backup camera provide everyday convenience, while safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist add extra confidence on the road. With its smart size, excellent fuel efficiency, and AWD capability, this Corolla Cross is a great fit for commuters and small families. If you're searching for a used Toyota Corolla Cross for sale in White Rock, this low km XLE AWD is a smart and reliable choice.
Why Buy From White Rock Hyundai?
* 7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
* 3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
* AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Pre-Owned ($995 value) includes:
* 30-day / 2,000 km Exchange Program
* 3-day / 300 km Money Back Guarantee
* Comprehensive 144-Point Mechanical Inspection
* Full Synthetic Oil Change
* BC Verified CARFAX
* Minimum 6 Month Powertrain Warranty
Buy with confidence at White Rock Hyundai. Our vehicles are priced competitively based on market demand, condition, and kilometres to give our customers a transparent and hassle-free buying experience.
Visit White Rock Hyundai today to test drive this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD. We proudly serve drivers in White Rock, South Surrey, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Vancouver with quality pre-owned vehicles and a professional, no-pressure experience.
Contact our team today to confirm availability, explore financing options, and reserve this vehicle.
* All vehicle purchases are subject to a $799 administration fee. Dealer #31129.
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD
This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD in Blue is now available at White Rock Hyundai, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, practicality, and comfort in a compact SUV. Powered by a reliable 2.0L engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, this Corolla Cross delivers a comfortable and confident drive for commuting around White Rock, Surrey, Langley, and the Lower Mainland. With just 43,500 km, this one-owner vehicle comes with a clean, no accident history and stands out as a low kilometre, well-kept option.
Inside, the XLE trim features a refined SofTex interior that offers a premium look with easy maintenance. Heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a backup camera provide everyday convenience, while safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist add extra confidence on the road. With its smart size, excellent fuel efficiency, and AWD capability, this Corolla Cross is a great fit for commuters and small families. If you're searching for a used Toyota Corolla Cross for sale in White Rock, this low km XLE AWD is a smart and reliable choice.
Why Buy From White Rock Hyundai?
* 7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
* 3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
* AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Pre-Owned ($995 value) includes:
* 30-day / 2,000 km Exchange Program
* 3-day / 300 km Money Back Guarantee
* Comprehensive 144-Point Mechanical Inspection
* Full Synthetic Oil Change
* BC Verified CARFAX
* Minimum 6 Month Powertrain Warranty
Buy with confidence at White Rock Hyundai. Our vehicles are priced competitively based on market demand, condition, and kilometres to give our customers a transparent and hassle-free buying experience.
Visit White Rock Hyundai today to test drive this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD. We proudly serve drivers in White Rock, South Surrey, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Vancouver with quality pre-owned vehicles and a professional, no-pressure experience.
Contact our team today to confirm availability, explore financing options, and reserve this vehicle.
* All vehicle purchases are subject to a $799 administration fee. Dealer #31129.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$34,537
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross