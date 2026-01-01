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The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD blends compact SUV practicality with Toyota reliability and fuel efficiency. Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, it delivers smooth everyday driving and excellent economy. The LE trim adds upgraded comfort and convenience features including heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, push-button start, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Its spacious cabin offers flexible cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, emergency braking, and road sign assist for added confidence and safety. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

38,683 KM

Details Description Features

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14138083

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE FWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,683KM
VIN 7MUCAAAG5NV022985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA22985
  • Mileage 38,683 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD blends compact SUV practicality with Toyota reliability and fuel efficiency. Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, it delivers smooth everyday driving and excellent economy. The LE trim adds upgraded comfort and convenience features including heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, push-button start, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Its spacious cabin offers flexible cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, emergency braking, and road sign assist for added confidence and safety. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross LE FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$29,788

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross