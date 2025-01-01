$45,898+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Glazed Caramel
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA65864
- Mileage 108,593 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Highlander Platinum combines power, luxury, and advanced technology. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 295 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive. The interior features leather-trimmed seats with heated front and second-row captain’s chairs, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system. Additional amenities include wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB ports, a hands-free power liftgate, digital rear-view mirror, ambient lighting, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Safety is comprehensive with adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and a full suite of airbags and stability controls. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
