Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Toyota Highlander Platinum combines power, luxury, and advanced technology. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 295 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive. The interior features leather-trimmed seats with heated front and second-row captain’s chairs, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system. Additional amenities include wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB ports, a hands-free power liftgate, digital rear-view mirror, ambient lighting, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Safety is comprehensive with adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and a full suite of airbags and stability controls. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Toyota Highlander

108,593 KM

Details Description Features

$45,898

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13320092

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13320092
  2. 13320092
  3. 13320092
  4. 13320092
  5. 13320092
  6. 13320092
  7. 13320092
  8. 13320092
  9. 13320092
  10. 13320092
  11. 13320092
  12. 13320092
  13. 13320092
  14. 13320092
  15. 13320092
  16. 13320092
  17. 13320092
  18. 13320092
  19. 13320092
  20. 13320092
  21. 13320092
  22. 13320092
  23. 13320092
  24. 13320092
  25. 13320092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,593KM
VIN 5TDFZRBH9NS165864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Glazed Caramel
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA65864
  • Mileage 108,593 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Platinum combines power, luxury, and advanced technology. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 295 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive. The interior features leather-trimmed seats with heated front and second-row captain’s chairs, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system. Additional amenities include wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB ports, a hands-free power liftgate, digital rear-view mirror, ambient lighting, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Safety is comprehensive with adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and a full suite of airbags and stability controls. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
PLATINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID 5,719 KM $99,798 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Lexus IS 350 AWD 180,060 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass 7,780 KM $79,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,898

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Toyota Highlander