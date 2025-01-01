Menu
The 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade with Technology Package combines efficiency and modern convenience in a plug-in hybrid design. Its 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, with an EV-only mode for short trips. The Technology Package adds advanced features such as a premium JBL audio system, head-up display, and wireless smartphone charging. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitoring. The spacious cabin offers heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, and an intuitive 11.6-inch touchscreen, making it both eco-friendly and comfortable for daily driving.

2022 Toyota Prius

94,542 KM

$30,162

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

12908453

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,162

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,542KM
VIN JTDKAMFP0N3200433

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA00433
  • Mileage 94,542 KM

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$30,162

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Toyota Prius