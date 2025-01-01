$30,162+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$30,162
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA00433
- Mileage 94,542 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade with Technology Package combines efficiency and modern convenience in a plug-in hybrid design. Its 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, with an EV-only mode for short trips. The Technology Package adds advanced features such as a premium JBL audio system, head-up display, and wireless smartphone charging. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitoring. The spacious cabin offers heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, and an intuitive 11.6-inch touchscreen, making it both eco-friendly and comfortable for daily driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916