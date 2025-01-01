Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Toyota Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid that blends electric efficiency with gasoline power. Its 8.8 kWh battery provides up to 25 miles of all-electric range before switching to hybrid mode, achieving approximately 54 mpg combined. Powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and dual electric motors, it delivers a total of 121 hp. The cabin features seating for five, a 7- or 11.6-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and available wireless charging. Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and pedestrian detection. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Toyota Prius

54,280 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Watch This Vehicle
13182098

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13182098
  2. 13182098
  3. 13182098
  4. 13182098
  5. 13182098
  6. 13182098
  7. 13182098
  8. 13182098
  9. 13182098
  10. 13182098
  11. 13182098
  12. 13182098
  13. 13182098
  14. 13182098
  15. 13182098
  16. 13182098
  17. 13182098
  18. 13182098
  19. 13182098
  20. 13182098
  21. 13182098
  22. 13182098
  23. 13182098
  24. 13182098
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,280KM
VIN JTDKAMFP0N3204174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA04174
  • Mileage 54,280 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid that blends electric efficiency with gasoline power. Its 8.8 kWh battery provides up to 25 miles of all-electric range before switching to hybrid mode, achieving approximately 54 mpg combined. Powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and dual electric motors, it delivers a total of 121 hp. The cabin features seating for five, a 7- or 11.6-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and available wireless charging. Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and pedestrian detection. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Prius Prime

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner HYBRID 2,071 KM $82,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 3,337 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 32,910 KM $41,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Toyota Prius