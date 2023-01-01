Menu
2022 Toyota Prius

36,800 KM

Details Description

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Prime Base

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

36,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9649822
  • Stock #: IV30208A
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP4N3198637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 36,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Gray 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

