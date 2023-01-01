$39,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
2022 Toyota Prius
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
36,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9649822
- Stock #: IV30208A
- VIN: JTDKAMFP4N3198637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 36,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Gray 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2